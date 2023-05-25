Deputies: 11-month-old twins exposed to fentanyl in Snohomish County hotel room

Detectives say 11-month-old twins were exposed to fentanyl in Snohomish County and one of them had to be revived using Narcan.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, an 11-month-old baby boy was found unresponsive around 2:45 p.m. Thursday at a hotel on 128th Street SW near Everett.

Detectives said the parents initially told medical personnel that the baby may have been exposed to cleaning chemicals they used in the hotel room. They said the boy was not responding to medical treatment for chemical exposure.

Medics then administered Narcan to the child, and he regained consciousness.

The 11-month-old boy, his 11-month-old twin sister, and 11-year-old brother were all taken to the hospital for medical evaluations.

Authorities said both of the twins tested presumptive positive for fentanyl, but the 11-year-old boy did not. All three children have been released from the hospital and are in Child Protective Services custody.

Investigators said the children had been in the care of their mother, 36, and father, 39.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further information has been released at this time.