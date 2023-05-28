Deputies: 3 people shot at casino in King County

Deputies are investigating a triple shooting late Saturday night at the Roxbury Lanes Casino in unincorporated King County.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at around 10:48 p.m., an unknown person entered the casino, located at the 2800 block of SW Roxbury Street, and began shooting.

According to initial reports, three people were injured and taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released. As of Sunday morning, hospital officials said two men and one woman were all in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including KCSO Deputies from White Center, Burien, Sea Tac, Metro, and Sound Transit Divisions, responded to the scene.

KCSO Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident. The suspect remains at large, and the case is still an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact deputies.