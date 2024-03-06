Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Yelm

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Yelm on Tuesday.

Just before 10:00 p.m., the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) shared on social media that deputies were investigating near the corner of Morris Rd. SE and 110th Ave. SE. This area is near Prairie Elementary.

Deputies are investigating a shooting in Yelm that killed at least one person Tuesday night. (Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say first responders attempted to revive the victim, but they died at the scene.

The TCSO says a homicide investigation has been launched.

Further information about what led up to the shooting or the victim is limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.