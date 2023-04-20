Deputies seek help identifying Kitsap County burglary suspects

article

Deputies are asking the public for help identifying three burglars who stole a bag of cash and an ATM from two Kitsap County businesses earlier this month.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) posted multiple surveillance photos of the suspects and details of the two separate burglaries on Thursday.

April 11 burglary (KCSO)

The suspects stole an ATM and a bag of cash from the Jimmy D’s restaurant on April 11. Authorities say the suspects would have been seen on State Highway 3 in the Gorst area.

April 15 burglary (KCSO)

Then on April 15, a group of burglars stole from the Four Corners Chevron near the corner of State Highway 3 and Big Valley Rd. NE.

Anyone with information on these suspects are asked to contact deputies by emailing KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.

This is a developing story.