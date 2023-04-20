6 indicted in fentanyl trafficking ring between Seattle, Bellingham

A federal court has indicted six people in connection to a fentanyl distribution ring operating between Seattle and Bellingham.

According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office, the ring has been moving fentanyl from the Seattle area to redistributors in Bellingham. The ring has been under investigation since late 2022.

Brown’s office says three of the six suspects indicted are already in custody; law enforcement is looking for the remaining three.

"I commend the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Gang Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a fast-moving investigation that worked to interdict potentially deadly pills over the last four months," said Brown. "These alleged traffickers also possessed guns – some stolen, some with extended magazines – a dangerous combination with the narcotics."

According to court docs, law enforcement observed several drug deals. In one instance, officers were called to an overdose, where two of the alleged drug ring members had to be revived and taken to the hospital.

The following suspects have been charged:

Robel Gebremedhim (40, Burien): possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm; and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Mohamed Mohamed (34, Seattle): possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm; and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Ahbdurman Ahmed (32, Seattle): two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm

Matthew Anderson (35, Bellingham): two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Daniel Faix (39, Bellingham): possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Natasha Parkhill (37, Bellingham): possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

According to the USAO, state charges are expected for another seven suspects. Their identities have not been released yet.

"In order to continue to protect the Puget Sound region from organizations that distribute fake pills laced with fentanyl, we will act swiftly, as we did in this investigation, with all of our local and federal partners to ensure the health and safety of our communities," said DEA Seattle Acting Special Agent in Charge, Jacob D. Galvan.

Authorities note that firearms being involved in these crimes require a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to life. Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking is punishable by five years in prison on top of any other sentences.