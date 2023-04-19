Man stabbed to death in Edmonds during carjacking; suspect sought

article

Edmonds Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death during a carjacking.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot of a business complex in the 21900 block of Highway 99, near the WinCo.

The male victim was stabbed during the carjacking.

His stolen vehicle is a white Kia Sorento with WA plates BTZ2137.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

If you see him or the vehicle, call 911. Do not approach the suspect.

It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.