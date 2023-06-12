Deputies: Suspect arrested after armed carjacking, pursuit, fires on I-5 in Pierce County

article

A carjacking at gunpoint in Pierce County led to a police pursuit and a dramatic car fire that spread to brush and then two patrol cars.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a 911 caller reported an armed carjacking around 11:25 a.m. Monday near 84th St E and 46th Ave E.

The victim told deputies she had an Air Tag tracking device hidden in her vehicle, and she kept deputies informed of the car's location.

Deputies traced the stolen car to a Federal Way shopping complex where the suspect hit stop sticks set by the deputies.

The chase stretched from Federal Way to Fife and onto southbound I-5. Deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the car, which had lost a wheel, near the 56th St exit. After crashing on the shoulder, the driver jumped out of the car but was quickly taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the suspect's car caught fire with a female passenger inside. Deputies managed to rescue her before the vehicle became fully engulfed.

The fire spread to grass and then to two nearby patrol cars. Deputies put out one fire while awaiting firefighters for the others. No deputies were hurt.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a firearm in the burned grass next to the stolen vehicle.

Both individuals involved were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation following the collision. The suspect will be booked into jail after he is medically cleared.

Prosecutors will decide what charges should be filed in this case.

Traffic was impacted on southbound I-5 into the afternoon following the closure of several lanes.