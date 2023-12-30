Docs: DUI driver charged with vehicular homicide after hitting, killing pedestrian in Spanaway

A 26-year-old woman is charged with vehicular homicide after authorities say she struck and killed a pedestrian in Spanaway last December. She and her 5-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital the night of the crash.

On Dec. 29, Washington State Patrol troopers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a storage container on SR-7 near 208th St. E.

When troopers arrived, a 47-year-old Lakewood woman was found dead at the scene. The driver, Taylor Renae Tovoli, was still trapped inside the crashed Honda Civic. Her 5-year-old passenger managed to get out of the car and flag down a good Samaritan for help, according to court documents.

The investigation showed that the Honda was speeding while heading northbound on SR-7 and approaching 208th St. At the same time, the pedestrian was walking in the same lane. After crashing into the victim, the Honda kept moving across SR-7 to collide with a fence and a U-Haul box truck off the right shoulder.

WSP investigators found a box of Twisted Tea alcoholic beverages inside the car. After pulling Tovoli out of the car and placing her in the back of the ambulance, investigators noted that the ambulance quickly filled with a strong odor of alcohol. She also vomited inside the ambulance, increasing the odor.

The WSP said at the time, that the 26-year-old was facing charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and child endangerment.

The results from Tovoli's blood and toxicology report are still pending.

Tovoli appeared in a Pierce County courtroom on Feb. 9. She remaind in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.