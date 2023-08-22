Docs: Seattle woman stabbed 100+ times while trying to protect her mom from stepdad

A 21-year-old woman died after she was stabbed more than 100 times while trying to protect her mother from her stepdad in their Seattle home, according to court documents.

Seattle police were called on Aug. 7 before 5:00 a.m. to a home on 31st Ave. S. in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

According to charging documents, the victim, 21-year-old Angelina Tran, was awoken by the sounds of a struggle in the home. She went into the kitchen to find her stepdad Nghiep Chau striking Tran's mother. Tran put herself in between the two and grabbed onto Chau to keep him away from her mother.

The two struggled, fell to the ground and documents say he then grabbed a kitchen knife from a drawer and began stabbing Tran. Tran's mother ran into a bedroom and called 911.

But the attack didn't stop there. Documents say Chau paused the attack on Tran several times, including once to change clothes and another time to grab a different kitchen knife, and another time to search for his wife.

Chau told officers that he would have stabbed and killed his wife if he had found her before police arrived. When officers arrived, Tran's mother and grandmother left the home to safety. Officers said they then saw Chau with a knife coming down the stairs. He dropped it and was taken into custody.

Documents say that Chau told patrol officers "I killed somebody." Officers got search warrants and recovered evidence at the scene including video files from the home's security camera system.

Investigators said the video footage showed the initial assault of Tran's mother and the majority of the stabbing attack of Tran.

King County Prosecutors filed two felony charges: murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree.

Prosecutors argued that Chau was a flight risk and a danger to the community and a judge set bail at $5 million. Chau remains in the King County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23 in King County Superior Court.