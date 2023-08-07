Man in custody after woman fatally stabbed in Beacon Hill

article

A man was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

Before 5 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman with serious injuries at the doorway. The woman and her 73-year-old mother were escorted out of the house.

The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

After searching the home, police found a 54-year-old man with a knife inside, and took him into custody.

During the search, officers found a 21-year-old woman dead inside.

The Seattle Police Department's homicide unit will be taking over the investigation.

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing and police have not said the connection between the suspect and victims.