Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 18 in Auburn

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Auburn
Deadly SR-18 crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash overnight on Highway 18 in Auburn.  

The crash happened before 1 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of State Route 18 near 312th Street. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a driver was killed, and another driver was taken to the hospital and is under investigation on suspicion of vehicular homicide. 

Eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation but reopened after 5 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. 