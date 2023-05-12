Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 18 in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash overnight on Highway 18 in Auburn.
The crash happened before 1 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of State Route 18 near 312th Street.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a driver was killed, and another driver was taken to the hospital and is under investigation on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation but reopened after 5 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.