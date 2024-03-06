East Port Orchard crash kills 1, injures 4; DUI suspected

One man is dead and several others injured after a crash in East Port Orchard on Tuesday night.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says around 9:24 p.m., a Toyota Sienna and Chevrolet Camaro were driving south on Jackson Ave, along South Kitsap Regional Park. According to authorities, the Camaro was speeding behind the Sienna, then struck the car in the back.

The Sienna went off the road and crashed into a tree near the intersection of Jackson Ave and Devonshire Pl.

The sheriff's office confirmed one of the occupants of the Sienna, a man in his 50s or 60s, was killed in the crash. A driver and passenger were taken to separate hospitals, then both transferred to Harborview Medical Center, and officials say the driver is in serious condition.

A passenger in the Camaro was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, another got out and ran before police arrived, and a third passenger suffered only minor injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital, where she blew a BAC of .16 — twice the legal limit.

She was booked into Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault. Bail was set at $500,000.