Edmonds PD seeks suspects who defaced dozens of businesses, calling for ceasefire

Edmonds Police are looking for the people who defaced about 50 buildings along Main Street, calling for a free Palestine.

On Saturday morning, dozens of business owners in Edmonds were shocked to see calls to end the Israel-Hamas War painted in red on their windows.

"The level of disrespectfulness for me, you know, because now we have to clean this up, we have to try and get red paint off our building," said Melissa Holland.

Holland works at Reliable Floor Coverings. Someone wrote "Cease Fire Now!" on the business's window. The neighboring building also had a flyer glued to the window that Holland removed.

"They’re not doing a good job of creating an image for their cause," said Holland.

Across the street, Joan Archer, owner of Aria Studio Gallery, had to scrape the paint off the windows of her business.

"I believe in freedom of speech and freedom to say what we think, and we care about in this life, but I don’t think that warrants moving in on someone else’s property," she said.

Archer said someone wrote on her window "End the occupation."

FOX 13 News got surveillance video from another business owner. The video shows about five people, dressed in all black, walking down the street around 2 a.m.

Edmonds Police now have that video.

Officials with the department have not released any suspect information.