Expand / Collapse search

Fatal motorcycle crash claims life of Seattle man in Island County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened in Island County Monday evening.

According to the WSP, at around 5:46 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of SR-525 and Four Eagles Ln. south of Greenbank. Upon arrival, they found a 61-year-old Seattle man dead at the scene. 

After investigating, the WSP discovered the victim, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was traveling northbound on SR-525, headed towards Four Eagles Ln. For reasons yet to be determined, the motorcyclist veered onto the shoulder of the road, colliding with a guard rail. 

The impact resulted in the ejection of the rider from the motorcycle. The bike was found laying against a tree on the right shoulder of the roadway.

At this point in the investigation, it remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident. 

Law enforcement authorities are actively working to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Featured

Motorcyclist fights to keep her leg after a wrong-way hit &amp; run driver left her for dead
article

Motorcyclist fights to keep her leg after a wrong-way hit &amp; run driver left her for dead

A local woman is in the hospital, fighting to keep her leg, after a wrong way driver knocked her off her motorcycle and left her for dead.  

This is a developing story.