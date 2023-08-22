Fatal motorcycle crash claims life of Seattle man in Island County

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened in Island County Monday evening.

According to the WSP, at around 5:46 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of SR-525 and Four Eagles Ln. south of Greenbank. Upon arrival, they found a 61-year-old Seattle man dead at the scene.

After investigating, the WSP discovered the victim, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was traveling northbound on SR-525, headed towards Four Eagles Ln. For reasons yet to be determined, the motorcyclist veered onto the shoulder of the road, colliding with a guard rail.

The impact resulted in the ejection of the rider from the motorcycle. The bike was found laying against a tree on the right shoulder of the roadway.

At this point in the investigation, it remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

Law enforcement authorities are actively working to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story.