article

Father’s Day is June 16 and what better way to show dad you appreciate them than by treating them to, well, a treat?

Take a look at these food deals and discounts that will only be around for a limited time.

Baskin Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any ice cream cake purchase of $35 or more through the app with the promo code DAD. The offer will be available until June 15.

Buffalo Wild Wings

If your dad likes wings, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering All You Can Eat Boneless Wings and fries for $19.99 every Monday and Wednesday for a limited time.

Guests can also get six free wings with any $10 purchase from Buffalo Wild Wings GO service by using the promo code GOWINGS.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a special Father’s Day menu from now until June 16.

Additionally, the restaurant is offering a $10 bonus with the purchase of any $50 gift card. The offer is available now through June 23 and the $10 bonus is valid between June 24 and August 25.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering rewards members 3x the points on orders of half dozen and a dozen doughnut orders, and 25 or 50-count Dunkin’ Munchkins during Father’s Day weekend (6/15 and 6/16).

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is introducing an all-new doughnut collection to celebrate dad and they will be available in participating shops beginning Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16.

The new doughnuts include the Blue & White Drizzle which is the Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and drizzled with blue and chocolate flavored icings and the Chocolate Iced Bowtie which is the Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a blue icing bowtie.

The doughnut chain is also offering free delivery with a minimum purchase of $5 during Father's Day weekend at participating shops.

Sonic Drive-In

Throughout the month of June, Sonic Drive-In is offering its new Groovy Fries for just $1.

Mrs. Fields Cookies

Mrs. Fields is offering several discounts for special Father’s Day cookie cakes and boxes. Get dad a Happy Father’s Day Cookie Combo Crate for 40% off or a Happy Father’s Day Cookie Cake for 25% off.

Round Table Pizza

Get 10% a premium, fresh-made pizza at Round Table Pizza by using the discount code FATHERS10. The offer is available from June 14-23.

TCBY

TCBY (The Country’s Best Yogurt) is offering a free 6-ounce cone or small cup of frozen yogurt on Father’s Day, June 16. The offer may vary by location, so be sure to double check with a TCBY near you.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.