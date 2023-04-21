Fentanyl-laced candy that 'looks and smells like mint gum' found at Bellingham middle school

Bellingham Public Schools (BPS) announced on Friday that a staff member at one of its middle schools confiscated what appeared to be chewing gum or gummies from a student. After testing the gummies, BPS says police discovered fentanyl and other drugs.

According to BPS, a staff member at Kulshan Middle School confiscated the fentanyl-laced gummies from a student on Thursday.

Bellingham Public Schools

The edibles were described as being square, green and lightly coated with a white powder. Staff reported them looking and smelling like mint chewing gum.

In addition to fentanyl, BPS said the Bellingham Police Department discovered an opioid known as A17, and GHB – a psychoactive controlled substance often used as a date rape drug.

BPS is now focusing on educating students about the dangers and risks associated with fentanyl. On Friday, they announced lessons would be shared to students at all of their schools.

The BPS is encouraging parents to do the same by asking them to be aware of what fentanyl looks like, how children are accessing it, and how to talk to them about it.

BPS says since 2021, Narcan – a nasal spray that reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose, has been available in their high schools.

Anyone with children enrolled in Bellingham Public Schools who would like to anonymously report safety concerns can contact their safety tip line by texting 844-310-9560.