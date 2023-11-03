Former Hosmer Street crime hotspot gets new life as apartment complex in Tacoma

A complex that was once notorious for violent crime in Tacoma, is now the site of where dozens of people will call home.

Months ago, Hosmer Street in Tacoma was notorious for violent crime in the city. One abandoned hotel, along the several-block stretch of road, garnered the reputation of being one of the biggest problem spots.

Emily Hubbard decided to purchase that property.

"And then when we realized that we were dealing with, like, cartel-level narcotics and drugs and all of that. That was when I thought, ‘oh my gosh what are we going to do,’" she said.

Hubbard is co-owner of Sage Investment Group. The company bought the dilapidated and dangerous abandoned complex with the intention of turning the space into homes for dozens of people.

RELATED: 'Being shot at by tenants': FOX 13 News talks to owner of crime-ridden Hosmer Street hotel

However, Hubbard says she almost gave up on that dream.

"There was a drive-by shooting directed at our crew, because they didn’t want the building to be anything other than what it was," said Hubbard.

Instead, Hubbard said she and her company doubled down, working to clear out the crime.

"Looking at it, is just like this massive labor of love, of, like, what it took for us to get here"

Hubbard said after months of doubt, fear, and hard work they are now accepting applications at the new revitalized complex, now called Safe Harbor Apartment.

RELATED: Tacoma business owner, city official optimistic about fighting crime on Hosmer Street

The apartment offers 108 studio units. Rent is $1500 per month and includes all utilities (cable, water, sewer), and amenities (parking, dog park, community spaces).

Hubbard says they are not stopping with one complex along Hosmer Street.

"Between now and next August, we’re hoping to bring on 600 units, plus, of market rate, obtainable housing, for people looking for a safe, comfortable place to live," she said. "At a certain point, it became less about our investment and more about just helping the area, and being able to do, what we said we’re going to do regardless of so many people convinced we were going to fail," she said.

For more information on how to apply click here.