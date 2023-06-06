High school football championships to be played at Husky Stadium, WIAA reaches one-year deal with UW

After reaching a deal with the University of Washington, the Washington state high school football championships will be moving to Husky Stadium in 2023, according to SBLive Sports.

According to SBLive Sports, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) agreed on a one-year deal with the university to host ‘Gridiron Classic’ during an executive board meeting on Sunday.

A view of the PAC-12 logo before the University of Washington Spring Game at Husky Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is the first time since 1994 that the championship has been played in Seattle. Back then, "Kingbowl" was held at the Kingdome. In 1995, the games were moved to the Tacoma Dome where it was renamed "Gridiron Classic".

After the 2018 high school football season, the WIAA ended their association with the Tacoma Dome due to rising costs, according to SBLive Sports. This led the championships to be relocated to three different stadiums in Pierce County; Sparks Stadium, Mount Tahoma Stadium and Harry E. Lang Stadium.

Six games will be played on Dec. 1-2. There will be three championship games on each day, which will be divided based on the school’s division.

According to SBLive Sports, depending on how well this one-year trial goes, this could lead to Husky Stadium becoming a more permanent host for the WIAA football championships.