The parents of a five-month-old boy who died in December have been arrested and charged, Houston police say.

Alexis Smith, 23, and Dequindre Davis, 27, were charged with injury to a child last week and were arrested on Monday.

According to police, paramedics transported baby De'Quan Davis to the hospital on the morning of December 29. Doctors pronounced him deceased.

Police say an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences showed that the baby had multiple injuries, including untreated broken bones.

Authorities say further investigation led them to identify the boy’s parents, Smith and Davis, as suspects in the case.