Huskies national championship run: Watch parties & other events happening around Seattle

University of Washington fans are gearing up to watch the undefeated Huskies take on the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA National Championship game in Houston next week.

The Washington-Michigan match-up will take place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Watching the game in Washington

UW opened up its Alaska Airlines Arena for a watch party on Monday, but the 7,000 tickets were gone in just two hours. It's unclear if they will be expanding their capacity for fans. Tickets were available for free.

Watch parties at bars

Redhook Brewlab (Seattle)

The official Huskies National Championship Watch Party (sanctioned by the University) is happening at Redhook Brewlab in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood (706 East Pike Street). Doors open at 3 p.m. Entry is $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. The tickets include a tailgate-themed buffet, a live DJ, access to exclusive UW merch and UW Happy Hour drink specials all day long.

Poquitos Tacoma

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the event with limited seating. You can enjoy a taco bar buffet and drink specials during the game. Tickets start at $10 per person in advance and are $15 at the door.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres will have the game playing on the big screen. You can catch the game at AMC Pacific Place 11 (600 Pine Street, Ste 400) starting at 4:30 p.m. The event is family-friendly, and tickets are $20 per person.

Where to watch live

If you want to watch from the comfort of your own home, kick-off starts at 4:45 p.m. PT on ESPN. Pregame coverage starts as early as 11 a.m. with "College Football Live." The game is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN.

Watching the game in person in Texas

Travel packages through the University of Washington are sold out, but fans can still get their own tickets and hotel rooms.

Unfortunately, due to high demand, the costs of hotels, game tickets and plane tickets are incredibly high.

According to Hotels.com, rooms near the stadium are averaging around $270 a night, if you book from Saturday to Monday.

On Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the CFP, the cheapest seat as of this writing is $929 for a seat in the nosebleeds.

Flights from Seattle to Houston are currently well over $1,000, and most have a layover. Ticket prices are expected to increase significantly as more fans book their trips for the big game.