Jeremy Renner to unveil musical diary chronicling journey 1-year after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner plans to share the details of his healing journey with a musical diary set to be released one year after his devastating snowplow accident.

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram page.

"New musical diary — story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way," he posted.

Renner, 52, was hospitalized for roughly two weeks after the near-fatal accident on Jan. 1, 2023. The "Avengers: Endgame" star shared the types of treatment he has been using and revealed his "greatest therapy."

Renner was run over by a Snowcat as he was attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow at his home in Nevada. The actor suffered severe injuries in the snowplow accident and was airlifted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," he wrote in a previous social media post.

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic snowplow accident on New Year's Day near his home in Lake Tahoe, California.

Washoe County Sheriff's Department officials responded to the bloody scene, which was reported by a neighbor shortly before 9 a.m. Renner was attempting to help his nephew, Alex Fries, move a truck which was stuck in the snow. Renner exited the snowplow to check on his nephew, but it kept moving, so he jumped back on to stop the snowplow only to get caught in the tread.

After Renner was transported away from the scene, a paramedic could be heard saying, "I've never seen anything like this." Fries recalled the situation to authorities. "You can almost see where he spun around, where the wheels are at," he said.

In April, Renner walked the red carpet for his Disney+ show "Rennervations" with his daughter amid his lengthy recovery. The two matched as they walked hand-in-hand down the carpet. Renner wore a blue suit, and Ava complemented him in a blue dress.

