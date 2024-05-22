WA judge dismisses COVID lawsuit from John Stockton, RFK Jr.

A Washington federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. over the state's COVID-19 policies.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson's motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday. The case centered around two doctors who were charged by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) in 2022 with unprofessional conduct, stemming from COVID-19 misinformation they were publishing online and in newspaper opinion columns.

The doctors claimed that vaccines are unsafe, that COVID tests are inaccurate, minimized deaths caused by COVID, and propped up ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as effective treatments for the virus.

In March, the doctors filed suit against the WMC executive director Kyle Karinen and Bob Ferguson to block the commission's investigation against them.

John Stockton and RFK Jr. threw their hats into the ring and joined the lawsuit.

"Adding famous names to a baseless lawsuit can’t change what it is," wrote Ferguson. "If you want to practice medicine in Washington, you just play by the rules. These doctors must face the medical commission and answer for their actions."

Both of the doctors' conduct cases remain ongoing.

