Kitsap County deputies warn drivers about man posing as officer

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is warning drivers about a person posing as an officer and pulling cars over.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was pulling cars over in what may appear to be a traffic stop.

On Saturday, a woman called 911 after she was pulled over around Lider Road and Bethel Road South in Port Orchard.

According to deputies, the man who pulled her over claimed to be a law enforcement officer and she reported his behavior was suspicious.

The sheriff's office investigated the incident and determined the traffic stop was not made by any state or local agency.

Deputies said the man was driving a car that appeared to be a black patrol car, and it's described as a dark 4-door Dodge Charger with a spotlight on the driver's side and "Washington" on the side. It had red and blue emergency lights installed in the front grill with no lights on its roof.

The sheriff's office is warning drivers if they are stopped by someone who appears to be law enforcement and have concerns, to not stop in a dark or seculeded area, and stop at the safest and closest location.

Anyone who has information on the car or the man posing as an officer is urged to call 911 or email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov or eyoung@kitsap.gov and reference case no. K24-001722.