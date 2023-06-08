Lakewood Police: Fisherman discovers body in Waughop Lake, investigation underway

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a fisherman found a body in Waughop Lake on Thursday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the LPD announced the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s.

Authorities believe the body belongs to a man who was previously reported missing in the city.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.