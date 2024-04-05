Las Vegas guest who hit 3 jackpots at Caesars Palace wins again

A Las Vegas guest who won three jackpots within three hours at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas last week found fortune once again.

"The very same guest hit another #Jackpot worth $692,500," Caesar’s Palace said Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The player hit $692,500 on a Dragon Link slot machine similar to the one they got lucky with last week.

FOX Television Stations reached out to Caesars Entertainment for more information.

A bank of Dragon Link slot machines is viewed at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino on February 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: George Rose/Getty Images)

Last week, the same winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won the jackpot on a slot machine three times in one night.

The player hit a $125,000 jackpot around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, followed by another jackpot of $383,500 at 10:58 p.m.

Around 12:27 a.m., the following morning, the player struck gold for a third time and won a $159,250 jackpot.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.