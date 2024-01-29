Lawmakers push to ban cell phones in Washington classrooms

Lawmakers in Olympia are considering a a bill to ban cell phones in classrooms.

House Bill 2018, sponsored by Rep. Stephanie McClintock, is being heard during the 2024 legislative session.

The bill states, "the legislature finds that student use of mobile devices in schools has had a multitude of negative effects on student outcomes."

If passed, the state would implement a pilot program that would do the following:

Limit cell phone use to specific time periods or designated locations

Require students to leave cell phones at the front of the classroom or in an administrative office

Allow exceptions for emergencies, or students with health conditions or disabilities

Some districts have bans in place, including the Peninsula School District in Gig Harbor.

They say they've seen positive results, but opponents argue that a law isn't necessary, and each teacher should be able to decide what's best for their classroom.

Washington's legislative session ends on March 7.