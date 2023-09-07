Expand / Collapse search

‘LEGO Masters’ Season 4: Meet the 24 new contestants

By Stephanie Weaver
LOS ANGELES - Brick enthusiasts are returning this fall to compete in a fourth season of FOX’s hit reality competition "LEGO Masters." 

This season, 12 teams consisting of 24 contestants will battle it out for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize and the title of LEGO Masters. And, for the first time ever, the winning team will also have their final build transformed into a LEGO set and displayed at a LEGO flagship store.

Hosted by actor Will Arnett and judged by brickmasters Amy and Jamie, this season of "LEGO Masters" will feature unique themed-out episodes including a Cirque du Soleil challenge and an explosive volcano build. 

So, who will be competing to win the title of LEGO Masters? Let’s find out.

Brickmasters Jamie and Amy and host Will Arnett on "LEGO Masters" Season 4. (Credit: Tom Griscom/FOX)

AUBREE & RYAN

City: St. George, UT

Relationship: Married

Occupation: Business owners

ALLYSON & MELANIE

City: Valley Village & Van Nuys, CA

Relationship: Friends

Occupation: Musician/Event Manager/Artist | Custom Cars Assistant

BRAD & MIKE

City: Bellingham, WA

Relationship: Married

Occupation: Senior Informatics Specialist

CHRISTOPHER & ROBERT

City: Seattle, WA & Philadelphia, PA

Relationship: Friends/Business Partners

Occupation: Program Manager | Student

CHRIS & JORDAN

City: Plano, TX & Redmond, WA

Relationship: Friends

Occupation: Network Security Engineer | Civil Engineer

NEENA & SAM

City: Edmonton, AB

Relationship: Mother/Son

Occupation: Government Youth Services | Electrician

LUIS & ALEX

City: Miami, FL

Relationship: Friends/Co-Workers

Occupation: Teachers

KELLY & EMILEE

City: Portland, OR & Gilbert, AZ

Relationship: Friends

Occupation: Educator | Stay-at-Home Mom

DAVID (POPPY) & BEN

City: Richmond & Henrico, VA

Relationship: Grandpa/Grandson

Occupation: Construction | Student

PAUL & NEALITA

City: Norwood, OH & Milwaukee, WI

Relationship: Siblings

Occupation: Public Library Employee | Drivers Ed Teacher

KAREN & AMIE

City: Mesa, AZ & Yelm, WA

Relationship: Friends

Occupation: Mental Health Therapist | Substitute Teacher

TIM & TIM

City: Houston & Missouri City, TX

Relationship: Friends

Occupation: Home Inspector | Illustrator/Carpenter

Season 4 of "LEGO Masters" will premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. This station is owned by FOX Corporation.