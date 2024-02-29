Lynnwood's controversial former council member sets sights on Congress

Former Lynnwood City Council member Josh Binda is no stranger to controversy, and now he's setting his sights on higher office, challenging long-time Representative Rick Larsen for a seat in Congress.

Binda, 24, known for his polarizing tenure in local politics, faces accusations of misusing campaign funds for personal expenses, including purchases from luxury brands like Versace.

"I knew this was going to happen from the very start, when I got elected," Binda said. "Now, I didn't know it was going to be over a shirtless photo."

Binda did not shy away from the hard questions during an interview with FOX 13 News. He even brought evidence he believes clears any wrongdoing. Binda admits he made a mistake by using a few thousand dollars from his campaign fund on designer clothes, dental work, and airfare. He argues he took accountability by paying back what he owed.

"So, it was handled and settled, and I look forward to moving forward and doing the work," said Binda. "If anyone was offended by anything I did, I want them to know that I recognize it, I see that, but I’m looking forward to being the leader that I am and moving forward in that way."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Recall effort fails against Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda

Binda also argues he’s not the only Lynnwood City Council member who was caught misappropriating funds.

Has criticism overshadowed his accomplishments in Lynnwood?

Despite the scrutiny, Binda defends his record, citing his support for substantial investments in local parks and mental health services within schools. He’s also citing a Black History Month gala he hosted last year, and workshops run at City Hall to engage area kids in civics.

"Because of distractions, they’re being overshadowed, and that’s why I want to cut the distractions, I’m here to lead," said Binda.

READ MORE: NAACP decries 'targeted attacks' on controversial Lynnwood council member

Lots of passion, but a lack of concrete proposals

When pressed for specifics on his plans for Washington’s second congressional district, Binda offers few examples. If elected, the 24-year-old would serve constituents in San Juan, Island, Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.

"I think they’re very different parts of our region, but I think overall they have similar needs," said Binda. "Right now, there’s a huge influx of unaffordable living in our cities in our counties."

The former Kamiak High School running back instead emphasizes broader regional issues like affordable housing, opioid addiction, preventing crime and supporting mental health resources. He takes a similar stance on national issues. He’s passionate about student debt cancellation and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"The genocide that’s taking place, being actively able to call out and say what’s happening, call for a ceasefire and not being afraid to stand up for those values and those morals," shared Binda.