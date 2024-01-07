North Texas teen who had severe burns after boy threw pan of gas on fire passes away

A North Texas teenager has passed away after suffering severe burns to more than 90 percent of her body.

Madison Lewis' mother said the 17-year-old passed away Saturday night.

The Jacksboro teen was severely burned weeks ago at a gathering over the holiday break.

Lewis was standing near a burn barrel when her mother said another teen threw a pan filled with gasoline onto the fire.

"I thought it was a cup at first, but now I found out that it was an actual pan full of gasoline into the barrel, and they say that it just exploded and just went in her direction," Lewis' mother, Ericca Hammond, said previously. "It was devastating. Completely burned her whole body."

Featured article

Lewis was in a medically-induced coma and had undergone multiple surgeries at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Her mother said she was taken out of the coma by doctors and made some small movements with her tongue earlier this week, but was then put back into her medically-induced coma.

A donation fund is being set up to help with funeral expenses.