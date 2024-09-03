Orchards to Mariners: Freddy Llanos bridges cultures and dreams in MLB

Freddy Llanos's journey from the apple orchards of Eastern Washington to the Seattle Mariners reflects a life marked by determination, cultural bridging, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

At 29, Llanos is in his third season working with the Mariners as a translator and cultural liaison, playing a crucial role in helping Spanish-speaking players navigate the challenges of Major League Baseball. His path to the Mariners was anything but straightforward.

Born to immigrant parents from Sonora, Mexico, Llanos spent his early years moving frequently between small towns in Washington, from Mattawa to Finley near Kennewick. He says his parents, who worked tirelessly in agriculture, landscaping, and construction, instilled in him a strong work ethic.

"My parents worked in a lot of jobs — agriculture, landscaping, construction," Llanos said. "I always saw my parents as these hardworking people that gave us everything we needed, and I’m very grateful."

Growing up, Llanos often missed school to help his parents, acting as a translator during government office visits.

"I remember I had to miss school some days because I had to go translate for them at a government office," said Llanos. Despite the challenges, Llanos learned to appreciate the sacrifices his parents made. "You don’t start realizing until you get a little older that we may not have had everything, but there’s always that saying, ‘Nada me hizo falta’ [I lacked nothing]."

His summers were spent working alongside his mother in the orchards, an experience that left a lasting impression on him.

"The biggest thing my parents ever did for me was take me to the orchards," said Llanos. "I’m doing this for the summer, but they’ve been doing this for 20-plus years, and that’s when I realized I don’t want to do this for the rest of my life."

Llanos's journey took him to college, where he initially pursued mechanical engineering before switching to journalism, driven by his passion for sports broadcasting. His dream was to bring the energy of Spanish-language sports commentary to the English-speaking world.

"I wanted to be a sports broadcaster[…] you see the Spanish sports broadcasters, they’re screaming 'goal' for like 30 seconds," Llanos laughed. "I had the idea that I wanted to bring that energy to the English side."

However, a conversation with his mother made him reconsider his direction.

"She told me one day, ‘I love that you’re on TV, but I don’t understand what you’re saying,’ and that hit me," Llanos recalls. This realization led him to focus on Spanish-language broadcasting, eventually landing a bilingual reporter position.

After a stint in Oklahoma, Llanos returned to Washington, unsure of his next steps. He applied to several sports organizations in Seattle, eventually receiving a call from the Mariners.

In his role with the M's, Llanos has developed strong bonds with players like Andres Munoz, a pitcher from Los Mochis, Mexico. Munoz credits Llanos with helping him grow both on and off the field. His work is particularly important to Munoz, who arrived in the U.S. at 15 without knowing English, has relied on Freddy to help him navigate the challenges of a foreign language and culture.

"Freddy is always by my side, giving me confidence," Munoz said. "I can’t imagine being here without him."

"He has become one of the best relievers in baseball, but also seeing how much he’s grown outside of it and how he’s handling media, answering questions in English — a language that isn’t his native language — has been very impressive for me," Llanos says of Munoz.

Llanos's work has also had a profound impact on young fans. When a school group from Eastern Washington visited the ballpark, Llanos saw firsthand how his and Munoz's stories resonated with them.

"You can see how much it’s impacting them," he said.

For Llanos, every moment with the Mariners is an opportunity to honor his parents' sacrifices and inspire others. "I’m blessed with the way I grew up. I may not have had everything, but I had everything to me," said Llanos. "Everything I've done has been for them."

While Freddy travels with the team, his parents continue to work long hours in construction and the orchards. They track his journey across the country, proud of how far he has come.

Freddy’s story is a reminder that baseball represents more than just a sport — it’s a symbol of dedication, hard work, and the pursuit of excellence. For the Llanos family, baseball reflects overcoming adversity and keeping the spirit of the American Dream alive with every pitch and every game.

Freddy, beloved by the players, has no plans to leave the Mariners anytime soon. He envisions many more years with the organization, continuing to lend his voice to those who need it most.

