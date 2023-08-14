Expand / Collapse search
Massive flames seen in encampment fire off I-5 Mercer ramp

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Massive fire breaks out at Mercer Street homeless encampment

It's unclear what started the fire and it's unclear if there are any injuries.

SEATTLE - A massive fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, sending black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. 

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on Monday. It's unclear what caused it. 

Seattle Fire Department responded.

Eastbound lanes near Mercer St. and Fairview Ave. are blocked.

No one was injured, according to the Seattle Fire Department. 

FOX 13's Jennifer Dowling reported hearing explosions at the scene.  

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 