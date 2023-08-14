Massive flames seen in encampment fire off I-5 Mercer ramp

A massive fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, sending black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on Monday. It's unclear what caused it.

Seattle Fire Department responded.

Eastbound lanes near Mercer St. and Fairview Ave. are blocked.

No one was injured, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

FOX 13's Jennifer Dowling reported hearing explosions at the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.