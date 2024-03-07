Memorial service for fallen Trooper Gadd scheduled for Tuesday

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced the memorial service for fallen Trooper Christopher M. Gadd will be on Tuesday, March 12.

In a news release, WSP said the event will be at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

The service will be open to the public with a ceremonial procession preceding the memorial.

(Washington State Patrol)

WSP said it would release more details about the procession and service in the coming days.

>> Driver admitted to drinking, smoking weed before killing WSP trooper in crash, docs say

Gadd, 27, was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver on I-5 in Marysville on Saturday.

Probable cause documents said the man accused, Raul Benitez Santana, had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking and smoking weed before driving.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Seattle Enforcement and Removal Operations placed an immigration detainer with the Snohomish County Jail for Benitez Santana, who is a citizen of Mexico.

ICE issues immigration detainers against non-citizens who have been arrested for criminal activity and taken into custody by state or local law enforcement. It's a request from ICE to state or local law enforcement agencies to notify ICE as early as possible before a removable non-citizen is released.

Gadd had been with WSP for two and a half years, starting back on Sept. 16, 2021.

The Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation was created for Gadd's family and there are multiple ways to make donations.

Using Venmo, donations can be sent to @WSP-MemorialFoundation. Please note "Trooper Gadd" in the note section. (If last 4 is requested, use 4411)

Go into any Chase Bank Branch and make a check deposit into the "Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation" account. "Trooper Gadd" should be noted on the check note line.

Using your own bank, you can log in online or through your mobile app and make a donation using Zelle. Donations can be sent to our WSPMF number, 360-597-4411, or email, wspmemorialfoundation@gmail.com . Please note "Trooper Gadd". All donations received will be held for the family. There are no fees with using Zelle.

You can mail a check made out to WSPMF with "Trooper Gadd" on the note line to: WSP Memorial Foundation, PO Box 901, Prosser, WA 99350

The foundation said 100% of the donations received will be given directly to the family.