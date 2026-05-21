Seattle's MOHAI unveils new soccer exhibit ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief A brand-new immersive soccer exhibit is coming to Seattle's Museum of History & Industry to celebrate the global game. Visitors can explore historical photographs, local soccer stories and step inside a giant soccer-ball-shaped audio dome. The exhibition arrives just ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup matches kicking off across the United States.



For centuries, soccer has been more than a sport across cultures around the globe. Existing alongside some of our contemporary world's biggest shifts, the sport has brought people of all walks of life together, even through moments of historical tension and uncertainty.

The Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) is unveiling a new exhibit, The Beautiful Game: How Soccer Connects Us All, that showcases soccer's impact across the globe, to shine light on the joy and connection of the sport even through some of the hardest times in contemporary human history.

Why you should care:

With thoughtfully curated photos from the world's leading international photography agency, Magnum Photos, alongside local highlights and audio experiences, visitors get an intimate look into the impact of soccer across the world.

When will the exhibit open?

Timeline:

The exhibit will be on view from Saturday, May 23, through Sept. 7, 2026.

With FIFA World Cup 2026 kicking off in the United States in less than 30 days, the exhibit will provide a space for both locals and out-of-town visitors to immerse themselves in the impact of the world's most popular game.

The curator, Libbie Barnes, brings a unique authenticity to the project. She has played soccer since she could walk, making the curation of this exhibit a true "personal passion" project.

"For the curation of the Magnum Photos, we wanted to focus on the emotion and also the landscapes behind people as they're playing soccer to show that soccer is played all over the world in all kinds of circumstances and in all sorts of weather, just like here in Seattle, when it gets really rainy and muddy, that becomes part of the game." — Libbie Barnes, associate curator of exhibits and engagement at MOHAI

What can visitors expect to see?

What we know:

Alongside emotionally vibrant photos from Magnum Photos, showcasing stunning photographic work from not only across the globe but from the depths of world history, are a series of local photos, exclusively from MOHAI's own collection.

A series of Magnum Photos at MOHAI's The Beautiful Game: How Soccer Connects Us All exhibit

Without local clubs and organizations, the sport would not sustain to the magnitude it does today. To honor the community's commitment to the sport, the exhibit features local clubs and communities that help grow and sustain Seattle's soccer culture.

A series of Magnum Photos at MOHAI's The Beautiful Game: How Soccer Connects Us All exhibit

To make the exhibit more immersive, the museum designed a large, walkthrough audio dome shaped like a giant soccer ball. Inside the dome, visitors will hear and see the printed lyrics of six traditional fan chants from countries around the world, alongside local chants from the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign. It is designed to explore how soccer serves as a universal language that carries music, culture, and community.

"This exhibition looks at soccer not just as a sport, but as a powerful cultural force. It’s about identity, belonging, and the ways communities come together—whether on neighborhood fields or the world stage." — Leonard Garfield, MOHAI’s Executive Director

How does the exhibit tie to Seattle?

Dig deeper:

The Pacific Northwest has a rich history with soccer, spanning over a century, which evolved from immigrant-led amateur teams. The first documented soccer game in Washington was played in the 1890s, with an evolution to industrial leagues in the early 1900s. Coal mining areas like Black Diamond, and Seattle shipyards sponsored teams. Youth soccer was introduced to Seattle schools as early as 1910.

The Seattle Sounders were founded in the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 1974, and the Portland Timbers joined the league as an expansion franchise in 1975.

Amputee soccer was actually founded in Seattle by an individual named Don Bennett. From its origins in Seattle, the sport has since spread all over the world. The Seattle soccer scene features a lot of representation from the disability community, which is highlighted in the museum exhibit. Seattle also represents blind soccer, utilizing a specialized "bell ball" that rattles so players who are blind can track it.

Barnes noted that because of these roots, Seattle continues to be a major global influence when it comes to disabled sports.

The Source: Information from this story came from a MOHAI press release and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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