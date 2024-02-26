Mountain pass conditions: Chains required both directions of Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass

Chains are required for drivers heading both east and west through Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass after heavy mountain snow accumulated overnight into Monday morning.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), there is compact snow and ice on the roadway, which is creating difficult driving conditions on Stevens Pass. For Snoqualmie Pass, the roadway is bare and wet with snow and slush in places, and areas of standing water.

STEVENS PASS

WSDOT says chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive headed west from Rayrock to Millcreek. Traction tires are advised for drivers heading east from Rayrock.

All oversize vehicles are prohibited.

Click here for School Closures and Delays

SNOQUALMIE PASS

WSDOT says chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive for drivers heading both east and west through Snoqualmie Pass.

All oversize vehicles are prohibited.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.