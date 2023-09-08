Popular South Seattle fish market, Mutual Fish, to close mid-September

A famous family fish market that's been operating in Seattle for several generations is shutting its doors for the last time in mid-September.

Mutual Fish has been a staple for fresh seafood in South Seattle for residents and restaurants for more than 70 years.

Over the years, the market on Rainier Avenue South became known as the top place to go for fresh fish and for specialty items that were hard to find elsewhere. Long-time customers say the family market will be dearly missed.

"We try to specialize in fresh seafood, natural wild product," said Harry Yoshimura, Co-owner of Mutual Fish. "Sometimes you have to have farm product, but we are kind of selective on that also."

The tanks at mutual fish still hold some of the freshest seafood in Seattle for the time being. Harry says his family has been serving up fresh catches for three generations.

"We’ve been here for almost 77 years," said Harry.

Harry's father, Dick Yoshimura, helped to start the business.

"Very lucky to have good employees and great customers," said Harry.

Over time, the market built a reputation as one of the best in Seattle.

"When I found out he was closing I figured I better get myself down here," said Peter Gordon, a Mutual Fish customer.

Gordon stopped in to pick up some Bay Shrimp Thursday.

"This guy is an institution, the whole family," said Gordon. "Harry is the seafood MAC, everybody knows him, everybody likes his stuff. He sends fish all over the country."

Romalin Ramirez is the store manager. He's worked at the market for more than 20 years alongside aunts and uncles.

"We treat everybody like family," said Ramierez.

He calls the closure "surreal". He says he's shed a few tears and will miss his long-time customers.

"We know their names straight off the bat, we know what they are going to get before they have to walk through the door," said Ramierez.

Harry says the impacts of restaurant closures due to COVID made it tougher to keep going over the past few years.

"Pre-covid you know, all the good chefs were around, and we knew them all, most of them, and everybody worked together. It was a real happy community," said Harry. "You have a lot of small restaurants opening up, but a lot of the major restaurants, it's real hard for them at the moment. Because in the evening, there’s not much traffic downtown."

Harry says it was also just time.

"We have been here for a long time, and trying our best, and we are getting old," he said.

The doors shut for good September 16, giving everyone a few more days to shop and say final farewells.

"Come in and see us until the 16th, even to say goodbye. I’m taking photos like crazy," said Ramirez.

"All the customers are really nice. They’ve been coming in and congratulate us. Some say, ‘It’s a good thing that you are retiring’, and others say, ‘We wish you were still here’," said Harry.

Harry says that the family is working to help the employees find new jobs elsewhere. Meantime, he says he wants to stay busy and may even look for a part-time job during his retirement from the fish market.

"Maybe look for a part-time job or something. I don’t know because I have to stay active," said Harry.