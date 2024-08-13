1 dead in North Seattle shooting, police investigating

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in North Seattle.

Officers were called to a shooting at the convenience store, located at Sand Point Way NE and NE 74th St.

According to authorities, a man was found shot in the chest, lying behind the store in an alleyway. Police attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

Police say two suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle, and they are currently investigating preliminary information on them.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

