Pete Davidson, Colin Jost's ferry adventure is part comedy, part chaos

In a saga that could rival a comedy skit, the tale of Colin Jost and Pete Davidson's Staten Island Ferry purchase has taken the Big Apple by storm.

The comedic duo snagged the decommissioned ferry for a mere $280,000 in January 2022, according to The New York Times, and the boat, named the JFK Ferry, is the talk of New York.

The journey began when Jost was seen standing on the ferry's deck as it was towed through New York Harbor to a temporary dock, where it was reported that plans were laid out for its transformation into a floating "entertainment venue." However, fixing up the engine seemed like an unnecessary expense for what was envisioned as a bobbing club.

Since then, the 300-foot-long vessel has mostly just … sat there. Locals near the Staten Island dock told the New York Post that "no signs of work are being done", feeding a narrative that the duo may have bitten off more than they could chew.

It was reported in June 2023 by Deadline that Davidson and Jost were "very stoned" when they bought the ferry, expressing hope that it would "turn into a Transformer and get the f— out of there."

Jost took to Instagram by saying, "Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober?" with a plea to fans to see him do his stand-up on the "Ferry Money Tour!"

But amidst the chaos and comedic relief, there seems to be a plan in the works.

Davidson spilled the beans on a June 28, 2023, podcast, revealing there were "actual renderings and a redesign" in the works.

Enter Ron Castellano, an architect known for his landmark renovations, who joined the project as a partner, according to a report from The New York Times. It was further reported that, alongside comedy-club owner Paul Italia, the two have been cooking up something big.

Castellano's firm, Studio Castellano, lists the JFK Ferry as a "project in progress" with a budget of $34 million.

In an exclusive interview with Curbed, Castellano shed some light on the project's progress and plans.

"We felt like it was cheap enough, and we'd figure it out later," he confessed to Curbed about the initial purchase. As the lead on design, Castellano said he is "bringing his expertise in historic renovation to retain the charm of the original ferry."

"We're taking what's originally there and repurposing it," Castellano further explained to Curbed. "It’s still a work in progress, but it’s not going to be one of those awful casino boats."

The ferry's potential destinations are still up in the air. "It doesn't have to be in one place. It can move," Castellano told Curbed.

But among the logistical juggling, one thing is clear: this ferry won't be your average boat ride. With initial plans for six bars, two venues and two restaurants, it's shaping up to be a floating carnival. "It's a big boat, almost 300 feet long," Castellano told Curbed.

As the saga of the JFK Ferry continues, New Yorkers are left eagerly awaiting the day when this comedy-turned-venue sets sail. Will it be Miami's new hot spot or New York's latest attraction? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure — it's going to be a wild ride.

