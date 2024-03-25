The Kid Laroi brings tour to Seattle

article

The Kid Laroi is going on a North American tour starting this spring and is scheduled to make a stop in Seattle.

The Australian singer announced he'll be kicking off his "The First Time" tour in Vancouver, B.C. on May 18 and is scheduled to perform at Showbox SoDo on Wednesday, May 22. The tour is in support of his debut album, The First Time, which was released in November.

"NORTH AMERICA I AM GOING ON TOUR!!!!!!" the singer posted on Instagram on Monday. "I am so beyond excited to see you guys & give you this new show. it’s been way too long."

The tour announcement comes just after the premiere of The Kid Laroi's documentary "Kids Are Growing Up," which was released on Prime Video Feb. 29.

The Kid Laroi will be accompanied by special guests Glaive and Chase Shakur.

Before hitting North America, The Kid Laroi will be going on tour in Europe, which starts on April 4.

Ticket presale for Citi card members begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. General ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29.