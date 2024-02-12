Expand / Collapse search

Usher adds Seattle to 'Past, Present and Future Tour' after Super Bowl performance

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 13 Seattle

Usher joined by Alicia Keys, Ludacris and others for halftime show

Usher took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, and the show had no shortage of surprises.

SEATTLE - Yeah! Usher is coming to Seattle! The multi-platinum artist announced more stops for his 2024 North American tour, including Seattle.

The "USHER: Past Present Future" tour will now include a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 10. In addition to the Seattle concert, more dates were added in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, a show in Vancouver, B.C., Phoenix and Las Vegas. 

This announcement comes a day after Usher took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas.

>> Usher's Super Bowl surprise: Marriage license reportedly obtained ahead of halftime show

Super Bowl commercials: Best and worst of 2024

Super Bowl commercials: Best and worst of 2024

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at LiveNation.com. 

>> Justin Timberlake Tour Dates: How to get tickets for the Seattle show

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don't miss the opportunity to attend these highly anticipated performances.