Usher adds Seattle to 'Past, Present and Future Tour' after Super Bowl performance
SEATTLE - Yeah! Usher is coming to Seattle! The multi-platinum artist announced more stops for his 2024 North American tour, including Seattle.
The "USHER: Past Present Future" tour will now include a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 10. In addition to the Seattle concert, more dates were added in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, a show in Vancouver, B.C., Phoenix and Las Vegas.
This announcement comes a day after Usher took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at LiveNation.com.
