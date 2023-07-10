Pilot injured in ultralight collision in Arlington

article

An investigation is underway after the pilot of an ultralight vehicle was seriously injured in a collision in Arlington.

At 8:04 am Sunday, July 9 Arlington police responded to a report saying there was a collision involving an ultralight.

The pilot suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was the only person in the plane. The pilot was later taken to Providence Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services.

Police remained on scene with airport staff to further investigate the cause of the collision. Airport operations have been modified for the investigation and personnel present. There is currently no traffic or roadway issue because of the collision.

Arlington Police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact them referencing case number 2023-00013310.