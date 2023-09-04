Police: Driver arrested for DUI after crash on SR 99 in Seattle

All northbound lanes of State Route 99 were blocked Monday morning in Seattle after a crash involving a suspected DUI driver sent four people to the hospital.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the crash happened near Mercer St. just outside the tunnel.

Police said they arrested a man for investigation of DUI after he crashed at a high-rate of speed into a parked car.

Four adults were taken in unknown condition to the hospital.

The crash also caused a fire which crews put out.

WSDOT said all northbound lanes of SR 99 reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

