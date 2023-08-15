Expand / Collapse search
Police investigate deadly Tacoma shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
Police investigate deadly shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting near 1400 Earnest S Brazill Street.

TACOMA, Wash. - A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Tacoma, police aid. 

After midnight Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 1400 Earnest S Brazill Street. 

When police arrived at the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving measures. 

When medics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. 

Tacoma police said this shooting will be investigated as a homicide.

Officers were aware that a possible suspect was still in the area and officers established probable cause, located the suspect and arrested him. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail. 
 