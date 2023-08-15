Police investigate deadly Tacoma shooting

A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Tacoma, police aid.

After midnight Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 1400 Earnest S Brazill Street.

When police arrived at the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving measures.

Featured article

When medics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Tacoma police said this shooting will be investigated as a homicide.

Officers were aware that a possible suspect was still in the area and officers established probable cause, located the suspect and arrested him. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

