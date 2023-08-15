Police investigate deadly Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Tacoma, police aid.
After midnight Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 1400 Earnest S Brazill Street.
When police arrived at the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving measures.
Featured
When medics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
Tacoma police said this shooting will be investigated as a homicide.
Officers were aware that a possible suspect was still in the area and officers established probable cause, located the suspect and arrested him. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail.