Family urges emergency contacts after Maple Valley, WA dad tragically killed in OK

A Maple Valley dad died in Oklahoma after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver on New Year's Day.

Noel Brandon, 31, leaves behind a four-year-old son, his family, and a grieving community.

FOX 13 Seattle spoke with his father and sister as they pull together to help each other, and share a message that they hope could save lives in the future.

Local perspective:

There is an overwhelming feeling of loss as Noel's family tries to figure out what to do next. In one moment, he was on a run and training for a marathon and the next, they're faced with tragedy.

Now, they're wrapping their arms around his young son and urging others to use technology that makes every second count.

"He was my legacy," said Noel Brandon's father, who shares his name.

As his father looks back, there are many photos and videos capturing the spirit of his 31-year-old son.

"I've got three grandsons and I was like, ‘Okay. I've handed this off to him and he's going to pass this on to them,’" Brandon said.

His son was an HVAC technician, a man passionate about suicide prevention and mental health, and a dedicated father to four-year-old Leon — Noel's name spelled backwards.

"When he'd mow his lawn, all three of those boys would be sitting in that trailer giggling while they were riding in the trailer behind uncle mowing the lawn," Brandon said.

His father and his sister, Bethany Brandon, just can't say enough.

"My brother kind of played dad while they were there. He was doing the wrestling, and the running around and just the goofiness of what dads do," she said.

Why you should care:

It's all those memories, keeping them strong, after the Maple Valley dad was killed New Year's Day while on a morning run in Oklahoma.

Noel and his father were there to attend a funeral.

Oklahoma investigators said the 31-year-old was hit by an alleged drunk driver, Erik Rosales-Leon.

Rosales-Leon left the scene, but he was later stopped and arrested, they said.

A statement from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said in part:

"Our hearts go out to Noel’s family as they endure an unimaginable loss. While nothing can undo the harm caused, we are committed to accountability. We will conduct a thorough, detailed investigation, leaving no stone unturned, to present the strongest possible case to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution."

Now, Noel's family remembers him by honoring who he was.

"He put a lot of value into his life and the people around him," Bethany Brandon said.

They also want to share that it was his smartwatch, specifically an Apple Watch, that alerted his father that something was wrong and prompted him to immediately rush to the location.

"My phone made an alert sound that I've never heard before," Noel Brandon said.

The alert read: "Hard Fall SOS Noel Brandon called emergency services from this approximate location after Apple Watch detected a hard fall. You are receiving this message because Noel has listed you as an emergency contact."

As soon as Noel's father received it, he rushed to the location marked by a pin drop. He was met by first responders.

"I said, 'That's my son.' He said, 'How do you know that's your son?' I said, 'Because I watched him put those shoes on an hour ago and I watched him put that hat on'," he told FOX 13 News.

Now, Noel's family hopes others will take the steps to add emergency contacts to their phones and ensure their smartwatches are synced. You never know how those steps could change or save your life.

"He was a perfect son. He never gave me a bit of problems, and I was proud of him," his father said.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page to help care for Noel's four-year-old son.

