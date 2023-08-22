Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary that happened in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at a business near the corner of NE 110th St. and SR-522.

When police arrived, they discovered a vehicle that had been used to crash into the front entrance of the targeted business. The suspects gained access to the premises and made off with an undetermined amount of merchandise. Subsequently, the suspects fled the scene using a separate vehicle.

Although the car used in the break-in was left behind and subsequently impounded, the suspects are still on the run. As of now, their whereabouts remain unknown.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries resulting from the incident.

This is a developing story.