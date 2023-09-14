Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary that happened in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) at around 3 a.m., police responded to reports of a burglary at a pot shop near the corner of Rainier Ave. S and S Othello St.

Police arrived and found a car crashed into the front of the business.

Authorities say the vehicle appears to be stolen, due to the punched-out ignition.

The SPD says the value and amount of merchandise taken has not been determined. Police have not announced any arrests associated with this incident.

This is a developing story.