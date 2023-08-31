Police seek help identifying Marysville bank robbery suspect

article

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Marysville Wednesday evening.

According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Washington Federal Bank near 88th St. NE and I-5.

Authorities say the suspect walked into the bank and demanded cash from the teller. Then he jumped on the counter and pulled money out of the cash drawers himself.

Featured article

Witnesses described the suspect as being around 5’7", with a bald head in his 50s or 60s. He was also wearing two pairs of sunglasses, a green and white baseball cap, blue Levi jeans and white tennis shoes. During the robbery he was wearing a blue shirt, possibly with a Carhart logo on it.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the MPD at 360-363-8326.

This is a developing story.