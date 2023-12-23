Police shoot attempted murder suspect in Kent

article

An attempted murder suspect was injured Saturday morning after he was shot by officers in Kent, investigators said.

Before 9:30 a.m., officers were looking for a Federal Way attempted murder suspect near 24800 Pacific Highway South.

According to the Kent Police Department, the suspect ran away from officers as they tried to contact him.

During the chase, the suspect pulled out a knife and "reared it back in a position above his head" to stab one of the officers, police said.

Investigators said the officers opened fire and struck the suspect.

Officers started life-saving measures on the suspect, who was identified as a 30-year-old Seattle man. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The officers involved were not injured, and the police department said both officers will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

According to investigators, there was a Department of Corrections Escape warrant issued for the suspect. Kent police received information from the Federal Way Police Department that the suspect was wanted for a violent attack on a 71-year-old man that happened earlier this week. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team will be handling the case.