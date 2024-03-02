Puyallup PD: Reckless driver crashes near fairgrounds, car catches fire

Puyallup Police are investigating a crash that resulted in the injuries of an alleged reckless driver and passenger Friday night.

On March 1 around 9 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on S. Meridian.

Police say once the officer activated his emergency lights, the vehicle sped off recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic.

Despite the officer quickly deactivating his emergency lights, the vehicle continued to drive recklessly, striking a pole in front of the Western Washington State Fairgrounds.

The vehicle then caught fire with the occupants still inside, according to Puyallup Police.

Officers tried to remove the occupants of the vehicle. Central Pierce Fire arrived on scene shortly after and extinguished the fire.

The occupants of the car were extricated from the vehicle and taken to local hospitals. The seriousness of their injuries are unknown at this time.