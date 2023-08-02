Renton PD seek man suspected of rape, stealing victim's car

article

Renton Police need help identifying a man suspected of raping a woman and stealing her car on July 4.

Officers were called at 1:13 a.m. to Liberty Park after a victim told strangers there that she had just been raped. The 32-year-old woman told police she met a man earlier in the evening who went by the street name "Get Money," and said he strangled and sexually assaulted her at Cedar River Dog Park.

He then reportedly stole her gold 2001 Toyota RAV-4, Washington license plate number CGS5660.

The victim's car has not yet been recovered.

Police say they actually contacted ‘Get Money’ earlier in the day but lacked cause to identify him. They shared stills from body cam footage recorded during their contact.

RELATED: Bonney Lake police looking for 3 suspects who stole wallets from elderly women at Wal-Mart

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Renton Police Det. Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov, case number 23-7583.