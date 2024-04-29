Seattle area has 4 of the top 100 brunch spots in U.S.

Four Seattle-area brunch spots rank among the top 100 in the U.S., according to a recent Yelp list.

Yelp's data team analyzed business ratings and review volume, allowing them to rank the top 100 brunch restaurants to try as Mother's Day approaches.

The top brunch spot in Washington is Tibbitts @ Fern Hill in Tacoma, according to the list. The award-winning breakfast and brunch spot came in at #52, touting a 4.7 star review with great service and unique dishes. You can check it out for yourself at 8237 S. Park Avenue, though you need to make a reservation first.

Ranking 75th is Bistro 76 Cafe & Catering, located in Edmonds. The busy restaurant boasts a 4.6 Yelp review score for its delicious food, great atmosphere and friendly service. Bistro 76 is also offering a Mother's Day brunch buffet on May 12, though reservations must be made via email.

A bit further down the list is Belltown's Tilikum Place Cafe, sitting at #81 with 4.3 stars. Known more as a brunch spot, they also serve dinner, and raving reviews claim their grub is amazing. Reservations are required for brunch and reccommended for dinner, as it is a small space.

Following three spots behind at #84 is The Fat Hen, located in Ballard. This specialty café serves up Italian & New American breakfast and lunch, along with handcrafted coffee and various other drinks. Only open until 2 p.m., you can find The Fat Hen at 1418 NW 70th Street, and reservations are available online.

Going west of the Seattle area, Brunch 101 of Hoquiam actually comes in as the second-best brunch spot in the state, ranked #54. With 4.7 stars and fantastic food, you'll want to check out this trendy restaurant if you find yourself in the Grays Harbor area.

Portland, Oregon also has three brunch destinations on the list, including one in the top 15. Screen Door Pearl District, a southern, Cajun/creole restaurant, ranks #13, ahead of Proud Mary Coffee (#71) and RJ Skillets (#74).

To view the full list/map of the top brunch spots in the U.S., you can find it on Yelp's website.

